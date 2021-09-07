Alex Jones yn cyflwyno’r BAFTAS ar y We llynedd

Mae BAFTA Cymru wedi cyhoeddi enwebiadau ar gyfer Gwobrau’r Academi Brydeinig yng Nghymru.

Gangs of London, The Pembrokeshire Murders a His Dark Materials sy’n arwain y ffordd gyda’r nifer uchaf o enwebiadau eleni.

Alex Jones fydd yn cyflwyno’r seremoni ddigidol ddiwedd Hydref eto, a dyma fydd y 30ain tro i wobrau Bafta Cymru gael eu cynnal.

Mae’r Gwobrau eleni’n cael eu cyflwyno ar draws 22 o gategoriau crefft, perfformio a chynhyrchu ym maes ffilm a theledu, a bydd y seremoni’n cael ei ffrydio’n ddigidol ar 24 Hydref.

Bydd cynrychiolwyr o’r sector yn ymuno ag Alex Jones ar y noson i gyhoeddi’r enillwyr.

Enwebiadau

Mae Gangs of London wedi derbyn wyth enwebiad, The Pembrokeshire Murders wedi derbyn saith, ac mae pum enwebiad i His Dark Materials.

Yn ogystal, mae pedwar enwebiad ar gyfer Critical: Coronavirus in Intensive Care a Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse.

Mae tri enwebiad ar gyfer Black & Welsh ac It’s A Sin hefyd.

Ymhlith yr enwebiadau eraill, mae Elin Fflur wedi’i henwebu yn y categori ‘Cyflwynydd’ am ei gwaith yn cyflwyno Sgwrs Dan y Lloer gyda Kristoffer Hughes.

Mae’r bennod honno wedi’i henwebu yn y categori Rhaglen Adloniant hefyd.

Mae Dolig Ysgol Ni: Maesincla, Am Dro!, a Priodas Pum Mil wedi’u henwebu yn y categori yna hefyd, a Barry ‘Archie’ Jones wedi’i enwebu fel Awdur gorau am Rybish.

Mae dau enwebiad hefyd ar gyfer â ffilm fer The Welshman, oedd yn edrych ar hanes Owain Williams.

Rhestr lawn o enwebiadau BAFTA Cymru:

Actor

Callum Scott Howells yn It’s A Sin

Keith Allen yn The Pembrokeshire Murders

Mark Lewis Jones yn Gangs of London

Michael Sheen yn Quiz

Actores

Alexandria Riley yn The Pembrokeshire Murders

Andria Doherty yn It’s A Sin

Judi Dench yn Six Minutes to Midnight

Morfydd Clark yn Saint Maud

Gwobr Torri Drwodd

Enlli Fychan Owain (cynhyrchydd) am The Welshman

James Pontin (cyfarwyddwr) am The Merthyr Mermaid

Michael Kendrick Williams (cynhyrchydd) am Britannia’s Burning: Fire on the Bridge

Rhaglen Blant

Deian a Loli

Jamie Johnson Outside The Box

Mabinogi-ogi a Mwy

Dylunydd Gwisgoedd

Caroline McCall – His Dark Materials

Dawn Thomas-Mondo – The Pembrokeshire Murders

Lucinda Wright – Six Mintues To Midnight

Sarah Arthur – A Discovery of Witches

Cyfarwyddwr: Ffeithiol

Hannah Berryman – Rockfield: The Studio on the Farm

Liana Stewart – Black and Welsh

Luke Pavey – Critical: Coronavirus In Intensive Care

Nia Dryhurst – DRYCH: Chwaer Fach Chwaer

Fawr

Cyfarwyddwr

: Ffuglen

Ashley Way – White Lines

Gareth Evans – Gangs of London

Jon Jones – We Hunt Together

Marc Evans – The Pembrokeshire Murders

Golygu

Al Edwards – Critical: Coronavirus In Intensive Care

Elen Pierce Lewis – White Lines

Sara Jones – Gangs of London

Sara Jones – His Dark Materials

Rhaglen Adloniant

Am Dro!

Dolig Ysgol Ni: Maesincla

Priodas Pum Mil

Sgwrs Dan y Lloegr – Kristoffer Hughes

Cyfres Ffeithiol

A Special School

Cornwall: This Fishing Life

Critical: Coronavirus in Intensive Care

Rhod Gilbert’s Work Experience

Ffilm nodwedd/deledu

Eternal Beauty

Nuclear

Rockfield: The Studio on the Farm

Colur a Gwallt

Claire Williams – Gangs of London

Claire Pritchard-Jones – Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse

Jacqueline Fowler – His Dark Materials

Newyddion a Materion Cyfoes

Channel 4 Newis – Wales & The Covid-19 Pandemic

Llofruddiaeth Mike O’Leary

Pawb a’i Farn – Black Lives Matter

Ffotograffiaeth Ffeithiol

Tîm camera Critical: Coronavirus in Intensive Care

Emily Almond Barr – Black and Welsh

Nathan Mackintosh – Hidden Wales with Will Millard

Tudor Evans – The Story of Welsh Art

Ffotograffiaeth a Goleuo: Ffuglen

Baz Irvine – The Pembrokeshire Murders

John Conroy – Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse

Matt Flannery – Gangs of London

Milos Moore – Industry

Cyflwynydd

Elin Fflur – Sgwrs Dan y Lloer gyda Kristoffer Hughes

Nathan Blake – Wales’ Black Miners

Rhod Gilbert – Rhod Gilbert’s Work Experience

Richard Parks – Richard Parks: Can I Be Welsh & Black?

Dylunio Cynhyrchiad

James North – A Discovery of Witches

Tom Pearce – Gangs of London

Tom Pearce – Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse

Ffilm Fer

Father of the Bride

I Choose

The Nest

The Welshman

Rhaglen Ddogfen Sengl

Black and Welsh

Critical: Coronavirus in Intensive Care

Rhod Gilbert: Stand Up To Infertility

Strictly Amy: Crohn’s and Me

Sain

Tîm Cynhyrchu Gangs of London

Tîm Cynhyrchu His Dark Materials

Tîm Cynhyrchu The Pembrokeshire Murders

Tîm Cynhyrchu Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse

Drama

Deledu

His

Dark Materials

Industry

The Pembrokeshire Murders

Un Bore Merched / Keeping Faith

Awdur

Barry Jones am Rybish

Gareth Evans, Matt Flannery am Gangs of London

Russell T Davies am It’s A Sin