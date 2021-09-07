Mae BAFTA Cymru wedi cyhoeddi enwebiadau ar gyfer Gwobrau’r Academi Brydeinig yng Nghymru.
Gangs of London, The Pembrokeshire Murders a His Dark Materials sy’n arwain y ffordd gyda’r nifer uchaf o enwebiadau eleni.
Alex Jones fydd yn cyflwyno’r seremoni ddigidol ddiwedd Hydref eto, a dyma fydd y 30ain tro i wobrau Bafta Cymru gael eu cynnal.
Mae’r Gwobrau eleni’n cael eu cyflwyno ar draws 22 o gategoriau crefft, perfformio a chynhyrchu ym maes ffilm a theledu, a bydd y seremoni’n cael ei ffrydio’n ddigidol ar 24 Hydref.
Bydd cynrychiolwyr o’r sector yn ymuno ag Alex Jones ar y noson i gyhoeddi’r enillwyr.
Enwebiadau
Mae Gangs of London wedi derbyn wyth enwebiad, The Pembrokeshire Murders wedi derbyn saith, ac mae pum enwebiad i His Dark Materials.
Yn ogystal, mae pedwar enwebiad ar gyfer Critical: Coronavirus in Intensive Care a Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse.
Mae tri enwebiad ar gyfer Black & Welsh ac It’s A Sin hefyd.
Ymhlith yr enwebiadau eraill, mae Elin Fflur wedi’i henwebu yn y categori ‘Cyflwynydd’ am ei gwaith yn cyflwyno Sgwrs Dan y Lloer gyda Kristoffer Hughes.
Mae’r bennod honno wedi’i henwebu yn y categori Rhaglen Adloniant hefyd.
Mae Dolig Ysgol Ni: Maesincla, Am Dro!, a Priodas Pum Mil wedi’u henwebu yn y categori yna hefyd, a Barry ‘Archie’ Jones wedi’i enwebu fel Awdur gorau am Rybish.
Mae dau enwebiad hefyd ar gyfer â ffilm fer The Welshman, oedd yn edrych ar hanes Owain Williams.
Rhestr lawn o enwebiadau BAFTA Cymru:
Actor
Callum Scott Howells yn It’s A Sin
Keith Allen yn The Pembrokeshire Murders
Mark Lewis Jones yn Gangs of London
Michael Sheen yn Quiz
Actores
Alexandria Riley yn The Pembrokeshire Murders
Andria Doherty yn It’s A Sin
Judi Dench yn Six Minutes to Midnight
Morfydd Clark yn Saint Maud
Gwobr Torri Drwodd
Enlli Fychan Owain (cynhyrchydd) am The Welshman
James Pontin (cyfarwyddwr) am The Merthyr Mermaid
Michael Kendrick Williams (cynhyrchydd) am Britannia’s Burning: Fire on the Bridge
Rhaglen Blant
Deian a Loli
Jamie Johnson Outside The Box
Mabinogi-ogi a Mwy
Dylunydd Gwisgoedd
Caroline McCall – His Dark Materials
Dawn Thomas-Mondo – The Pembrokeshire Murders
Lucinda Wright – Six Mintues To Midnight
Sarah Arthur – A Discovery of Witches
Cyfarwyddwr: Ffeithiol
Hannah Berryman – Rockfield: The Studio on the Farm
Liana Stewart – Black and Welsh
Luke Pavey – Critical: Coronavirus In Intensive Care
Nia Dryhurst – DRYCH: Chwaer Fach Chwaer
Fawr
Cyfarwyddwr
: Ffuglen
Ashley Way – White Lines
Gareth Evans – Gangs of London
Jon Jones – We Hunt Together
Marc Evans – The Pembrokeshire Murders
Golygu
Al Edwards – Critical: Coronavirus In Intensive Care
Elen Pierce Lewis – White Lines
Sara Jones – Gangs of London
Sara Jones – His Dark Materials
Rhaglen Adloniant
Am Dro!
Dolig Ysgol Ni: Maesincla
Priodas Pum Mil
Sgwrs Dan y Lloegr – Kristoffer Hughes
Cyfres Ffeithiol
A Special School
Cornwall: This Fishing Life
Critical: Coronavirus in Intensive Care
Rhod Gilbert’s Work Experience
Ffilm nodwedd/deledu
Eternal Beauty
Nuclear
Rockfield: The Studio on the Farm
Colur a Gwallt
Claire Williams – Gangs of London
Claire Pritchard-Jones – Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse
Jacqueline Fowler – His Dark Materials
Newyddion a Materion Cyfoes
Channel 4 Newis – Wales & The Covid-19 Pandemic
Llofruddiaeth Mike O’Leary
Pawb a’i Farn – Black Lives Matter
Ffotograffiaeth Ffeithiol
Tîm camera Critical: Coronavirus in Intensive Care
Emily Almond Barr – Black and Welsh
Nathan Mackintosh – Hidden Wales with Will Millard
Tudor Evans – The Story of Welsh Art
Ffotograffiaeth a Goleuo: Ffuglen
Baz Irvine – The Pembrokeshire Murders
John Conroy – Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse
Matt Flannery – Gangs of London
Milos Moore – Industry
Cyflwynydd
Elin Fflur – Sgwrs Dan y Lloer gyda Kristoffer Hughes
Nathan Blake – Wales’ Black Miners
Rhod Gilbert – Rhod Gilbert’s Work Experience
Richard Parks – Richard Parks: Can I Be Welsh & Black?
Dylunio Cynhyrchiad
James North – A Discovery of Witches
Tom Pearce – Gangs of London
Tom Pearce – Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse
Ffilm Fer
Father of the Bride
I Choose
The Nest
The Welshman
Rhaglen Ddogfen Sengl
Black and Welsh
Critical: Coronavirus in Intensive Care
Rhod Gilbert: Stand Up To Infertility
Strictly Amy: Crohn’s and Me
Sain
Tîm Cynhyrchu Gangs of London
Tîm Cynhyrchu His Dark Materials
Tîm Cynhyrchu The Pembrokeshire Murders
Tîm Cynhyrchu Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse
Drama
Deledu
His
Dark Materials
Industry
The Pembrokeshire Murders
Un Bore Merched / Keeping Faith
Awdur
Barry Jones am Rybish
Gareth Evans, Matt Flannery am Gangs of London
Russell T Davies am It’s A Sin